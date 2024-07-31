How to Make a Virtual Data Room Secure

A virtual dataroom secure is a web-based platform on which huge volumes of confidential information can be shared with security outside the confines of a company. It is utilized for M&A due diligence, litigation, bankruptcies or fundraising audits, as well as any other situation where multiple parties must review sensitive information.

The best virtual datarooms have an array of security features that are standard to ensure information remains in the right place – within the data room. These security features include physical security with granular permissions settings, as well as keeping track of the activity of documents.

Data Center Security: The best VDRs utilize data centres that are of a high-quality with adequate physical security, which includes offsite backups of data, redundancy of data and fire protection and biometric access control. They also have a comprehensive business plan and conduct regular penetration tests.

Document Access Security: The top virtual data rooms provide documents with granular permissions, which allow administrators to limit access to specific documents and folders by defining printing only, view only and download options. They also offer the option to apply dynamic watermarks to printed and viewed pages of documents and establish time frames for user access.

Privacy Security: A quality VDR has been tested and meets or exceeds ISO 27001 compliance and is HIPAA fully compliant. It offers end to end encryption (E2EE) which impedes from unauthorized access to data by hackers or service providers.

Finaly, a VDR that is rated highly will be certified by FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority), and SOC 2(Service Organization Controls) and ensures that it adheres to the strictest methods of handling to protect PII. This can help avoid costly fines and other legal costs related to data breaches as well as the lost revenue that could result from compromised trade secrets or strategic plans.

