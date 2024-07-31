How to Write Effective Board Decision Papers

Board papers should be clear and concise with a high level of insights. Only drill down into the operational level when it is required for strategic decisions. Use graphs or charts to provide a summary of data or information trends. A link to additional data or technical information in an appendix is helpful.

Whether the decision is one-off or a continuing issue the paper should clearly state the purpose of the Board document (information only discussion, or seeking an outcome) and provide an executive summary that outlines the recommendation. The executive summary should be no longer than 4 to 5 lines.

The paper should outline the major risks and issues associated with the proposal. If the risk is a major one it is essential that a clear mitigation strategy and the likely impact must be identified. Even if you believe the risk is low it’s important to consider the potential risks that may arise if your plan is not implemented fully or if it isn’t met.

The paper should present a range of options that were considered in the decision-making process and give a summary of pros and cons or provide a summary of how the preferred option scored on the relevant decision criteria. The inclusion of an analysis of alternatives is crucial as it gives the Board with a variety of option to consider in their governance responsibilities and helps ensure that all possible outcomes were examined.