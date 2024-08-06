- All
Pakistan government continues crackdown on social media
By Nasir Aijaz The AsiaN Representative ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has formed a Joint…
Vietnam’s long-serving leader Nguyễn Phú Trọng dies at 80
HANOI: Vietnam’s long-serving leader Nguyễn Phú Trọng passed away on Friday afternoon. He was…
Bukhara: a timeless tapestry of history and culture
By Shokhijakhon Urunov* BUKHARA: Nestled on the Silk Road, Bukhara is more than just a…
AJA statement following death of Iran’s president
SEOUL: The death of the president of any country is an exceptional event, especially…
CANEX Prize for Publishing in Africa launched in Egypt
CAIRO: An annual award will celebrate the important work done by African publishers, a…
AJA calls for safety of journalists caught in crossfire
SEOUL: Asia Journalists Association (AJA) is deeply concerned about the severe toll on journalists…
Ashraf Aboul-Yazid: My novels are the cherished daughters of my travel literature
CAIRO: Ashraf Aboul-Yazid combines being a novelist, a poet, a journalist, a travel writer…
On Being Asian
By Alin Ferrer-Garganera Asia is complex and complicated. Among the seven continents, she…
“Never Let Me Go” and the Search for Humanity
In 1990s Britain, three friends: Kathy, Ruth, and Tommy attend the quaint boarding school,…
Samsung Innovation Museum in Suwon shows how technology has altered the way we get news
By Habib Toumi SUWON: People fascinated by mass communication and the development of…
Social media in Pakistan proves its strength
A controversial decision to make plastic wrapping over all checked in luggage mandatory at…
Hera Seoul Fashion Week 2017 FW Day 3, 4&5
Seoul Fashion Week 2017 F/W collections have drawn to its close already; however, let’s…
