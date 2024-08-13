Pakistan: Sindh Agriculture University to help Niger develop its agriculture sector

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

KARACHI, SINDH: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) will help Niger, the West African country, to develop its agriculture, livestock and poultry sectors besides impart education to African students and extend expertise to establish agriculture education departments in universities of Niger.

A delegation from Niger visited Sindh Agriculture University in Tando Jam a couple of days back and held meeting with Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri and other officials while the delegation signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with SAU in Karachi on the sidelines of ongoing first ever Date Palm Festival titled “Celebrating the Sweetness of Sindh”, opened at DHA Creek Club on Saturday evening.

The MoUs were signed by an official of SAU and the representatives of three universities from Niger. The agreements will facilitate collaborative research into various date and mango varieties, a spokesman of VC, SAU, told.

“Under the agreement, the Niger universities will send their graduates to SAU for Masters Programs, besides, the SAU will also help them establish Agriculture Departments in those universities. The SAU experts will visit the Niger universities to guide them establish such departments,” Spokesman said and added that SAU experts will take stock of the situation and help them develop faculties and impart training to their men.

Earlier, during the visit to SAU, the delegation was informed that the university has introduced specialized admissions, tailored for African students, offering fee exemptions to make higher education more accessible to students from the African continent.

To a question, the spokesman said that the admission program for African students was launched last year during which only one student got enrolled, however, more students are expected in future.

He said that the visit of the delegation was aimed at forging collaborative ties to enhance agricultural education in Niger. The visit marked a significant step in building international academic partnerships, with the African representatives keen on tapping into SAU’s extensive expertise in agriculture, livestock, and poultry sciences.

The delegation consisted of Dr. Ahmed Ali Sirohey, the Pakistani Ambassador to Niger; Mr. Ibrahim Guero Mahamadoul-Hadi, Rector of KAAT University, Niger; Dr. Halidou Soumana Ibrahim; and Rector Sanda Maiga Abdoulaye of IPSP Niger. Also present was Ibrahim bin Maqsood, representing the AlT African Institute of Technology, Niamey.

The delegation’s visit underscored a growing interest among African nations in developing robust agricultural education frameworks, essential for addressing food security and sustainable development challenges in the region.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri briefed the delegation on SAU’s cutting-edge research efforts, focusing on desert agriculture and the cultivation of organic fruits and vegetables. These initiatives, he noted, are designed to address the specific agricultural challenges faced by countries with arid climates, much like those in many African regions.

The Vice Chancellor assured the delegation that SAU is fully prepared to extend technical assistance in agriculture, livestock, and poultry sciences to Niger universities, with the goal of enhancing their academic and research capacities, and mentioned the potential for promoting agricultural education in developing countries through the financial backing of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

One of the key discussions during the visit was led by Mr. Ibrahim Guero Mahamadoul-Hadi, Rector of KAAT University, Niger, who specifically requested SAU’s support in setting up a Faculty of Agriculture at his institution. He emphasized the need for collaboration in curriculum development, faculty training, and the establishment of research programs that are crucial for building a robust agricultural education infrastructure in Niger.

The African delegation paid a detailed visit to SAU’s various departments, and witnessed the university’s academic and research capabilities. The visit concluded with a cultural exchange, where the African guests were presented with traditional Sindhi gifts and the SAU university shields.