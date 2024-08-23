ADIHEX 2024: Honroing the past, embracing the future

ABU DHABI: Unique Emirati arts and crafts will be showcased to thousands of local and foreign visitors at the 2024 Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), an annual cultural event that has been held over 20 years in the UAE capital.

The largely-anticipated showcase is part of the exhibition’s aim of preserving the UAE’s heritage through innovation while appreciating the past and recognizing the natural world.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, ADIHEX will combine Emirati cultural traditions and heritage with innovative, forward-looking features that open new business opportunities, engage Emiratis of all ages, and showcase adventure and outdoor lifestyles.

Organized by the Emirates Falconers’ Club with ADNEC Group as a strategic partner, the exhibition with over two decades’ heritage will run from August 31 to September 8 September at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Organizers insisted that visitors to ADIHEX, whether they are hunting and equestrian enthusiasts or are looking to immerse themselves in the region’s cultural heritage, will have vibrant opportunities to explore cultural exhibitions, traditional performances, and live historical displays that celebrate the rich heritage of the region.

Visitors with an interest in arts and crafts can also join the ADIHEX Knowledge Hub for live demonstrations and workshops with leading experts covering a range of culture and environment-related subjects including falconry, equestrianism, desert physiognomy, maritime exploration, desert survival skills, the natural environment, and Emirati handicrafts.

Each day of the exhibition will also feature entertainment from poetry recitals given by renowned and upcoming poets covering falconry, hunting, equestrianism, culture and heritage.

As the largest event of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, ADIHEX will also feature the latest technologies, innovations, and trends across 11 distinct sectors including equestrian and falconry, hunting and shooting, cultural heritage and preservation, RVs and motorhomes, tourism and safari, marine sports along with many more sporting and outdoor activities.