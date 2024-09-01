Medical breakthrough in Saudi Arabia with successful gene therapy for thalassemia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has made a medical breakthrough successfully using Casgevy gene (exagamglogene autotemcel) therapy through CRISPR gene editing technology to treat a 13-year-old patient with thalassemia major.

Casgevy gene is a one-time gene therapy treatment for people age 12 years or older with sickle cell disease or beta thalassemia.

The achievement by King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh (KAMC-RD) of the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs (MNGHA) marks the first successful use of such advanced gene therapy outside of clinical trials and research.

The young patient, who had been dependent on blood transfusions every three weeks since birth, has fully recovered and has left the medical city after the successful gene cell transplantation.

Saudi Arabia said it is preparing to extend such advanced gene therapies to more patients suffering from sickle cell anemia and thalassemia.

The move will consolidate its global leadership in gene therapy.