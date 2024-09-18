Zhaparov highlights Kyrgyzstan’s rich past, bright future

BISHKEK: Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov has paid rich homage to the heroism of all the people who have sacrificed their lives to build an independent and developed Kyrgyzstan, as he vowed to uphold the “sacred duty to continue the work of those fathers.”

Marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Oblast, today’s Kyrgyzstan, the state flag was raised to a height of 100 meters in the heart of Bishkek, the capital of the Central Asia country.

“May our sovereignty never be threatened! May Kyrgyzstan’s development continue to reach new heights and our red flag always flutter proudly,” Zhaparov said.

He stressed the importance of carrying on with the values anchored over the years by the ancestors, starting with Manas the Magnanimous, as they shed blood for the independence of the people, he called for a more robust unity in modern times, “for the sake of the integrity and unity, honor and dignity and new successes of Kyrgyzstan.”

“The name of Kyrgyzstan became famous around the world, and the triumph of our national spirit was once again manifested at the recently held 33rd Olympic Games,” he said.

“Our sons and daughters, in whose veins flows the blood of our heroic ancestors, did not disgrace the honor of the country, and raised our red flag on par with the flags of the leading countries of the world. The red flag left by Manas today remains a symbol of Kyrgyz statehood, the unity of all Kyrgyzstanis and devotion to the Motherland.”

While emphasizing the rich history of the nation and bravura of its people, Zhaparov highlighted that during the years of independence, there have been various challenges.

“Blindly copying foreign cultures, we have encountered behaviors that conflict with our mentality and values. As a result, our sacred concepts were distorted, and our country weakened,” he said.

He warned that anarchy was taken for democracy, and freedom of speech was replaced by gossip and rumors and blamed those with “deep pockets” of forming parties to protect their own interests.

“Only governance system that is adequate to the challenges and threats of our time can provide the necessary response. Leaders must be fair and responsible to the Motherland. Otherwise, it will be difficult to withstand the challenges and threats of the time,” he said.

“Achieving a reasonable balance between democracy and government, between the market and government regulation, refusing to live by someone else’s rules and caring for national interests is not authoritarianism. This is the foundation of our independent state we are strengthening today.”

A sovereign state is, first and foremost, a strong state capable of ensuring the stability and security of its citizens, he said.

Zhaparov said that building a new Kyrgyzstan requires “all social, economic and cultural spheres of the country to develop in a balanced manner, like a bird flapping both wings evenly.”

He noted the progress in constitutional, fiscal, and energy reforms, the consolidation of vertical power, and the growing strength of the rule of law, and thanked the parliament for their support.

“As a result, our economy, as well as our domestic and foreign policies, are advancing rapidly, leading to significant successes.

Historical justice has been restored, the Kumtor mine has become state property, fiscal policy has been brought under control, and the tax and customs systems, that form the state budget have been put on a legal basis,” he said.

“Moreover, through a relentless fight against corruption, the greatest threat to our independence, we managed to raise the prestige of our teachers, responsible for the education of future generations, and our doctors, who care for the nation’s health, by increasing their salaries.”

In the first seven months of 2024, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reached 677 billion soms, with an economic growth rate of 8.7%, the president said.

“As a result, Kyrgyzstan has become a country on a path of sustainable development, finding its place in the global arena and standing strong against competition.”

The country in the past two years has embarked on numerous projects and launched significant initiatives that reflect its high ambitions, vast potential, and bright future, he added.

“Living in a free and independent country is great happiness!

I deeply believe that thanks to the efforts, patience and wisdom of Kyrgyz people, united from many ethnic groups, and driven by strong unity, respect for traditions and friendship, we will be able to achieve significant success. We will achieve our goal – to turn Kyrgyzstan into a developed and strong country.”