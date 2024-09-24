Saudi Arabia will not recognize Israel without independent Palestinian state: Crown Prince

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will not recognize Israel without the establishment of a Palestinian state, the kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has said.

“The Kingdom will not cease its tireless work toward the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and we affirm that the Kingdom will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that,” the crown prince told the Shura (Consultative) Council, the country’s 150-member parliament.

He was speaking on behalf of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the first session of the Shura Council in its ninth four-year term.

“The Palestinian cause is at the forefront of our country’s attention, and we renew the Kingdom’s rejection and strong condemnation of the crimes of the Israeli occupation authority against the Palestinian people, ignoring international and humanitarian law in a new and bitter chapter of suffering,” he said.

“We thank all the countries that have recognized the Palestinian state as an embodiment of international legitimacy, and we urge other countries to take similar steps.”

Prince Mohammed stressed that Saudi Arabia has sought to enhance regional and international security and peace by exerting efforts to “reach political solutions to the crises in Yemen, Sudan, Libya, and others” and “to support solutions in international crises such as the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.”

On the home front, Saudi Arabia has accomplished numerous

fundamental achievements since the launch of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, in which the citizens have been its core, pillar and goal, he said.

“Non-oil activities in the Kingdom recorded their highest contribution to the real GDP at 50% last year, which enhances the sustainability and comprehensiveness of growth, achieving high quality in economic diversification,” the crown prince said.

“The Public Investment Fund continues its role in achieving its goals to be a driving force for investment. Unemployment among male and female citizens recorded its lowest historical level in the first quarter of 2024, reaching 7.6 % while it was 12.8% in 2017.”

The percentage of home ownership among citizens increased from 47% in 2016 to more than 63%, while in tourism, the target in the national tourism strategy set for 2030 (100 million tourists) was exceeded in 2023 with 109 million tourists visiting the kingdom in 2023, which placed Saudi Arabia sixth among the most competitive countries worldwide.

Other global achievements include the Kingdom becoming one of the largest stores of natural resources in the world and one of the most active players in the field of renewable energy, he said.

“Today, as a result of its achievements and vision, the Kingdom enjoys global confidence that has made it one of the first destinations for global centers and major companies, most notably the opening of the International Monetary Fund’s regional office, and a center for multiple international activities in sports, investment, and culture, serving as a gateway to cultural communication. This contributed to its selection to host Expo 2030. In addition, the Kingdom is getting ready today to organize the FIFA World Cup 2034.”

Prince Mohammed hailed Saudi nationals’ achievements in innovation and science.

“We give our utmost attention to education so that it is qualitative and it enhances knowledge and innovation. We work to build generations that enjoy scientific excellence and high skills and have every opportunity to obtain a high-quality education,” he said.

However, while the country is moving forward on the paths of modernization and diversity, “we are extremely keen to protect our identity and values, which are an extension of the journey of our forefathers and fathers,” Prince Mohammed said.