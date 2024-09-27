Kyrgyzstan puts forward candidacy for non-permanent UN Security Council membership

By Kuban Andymen

BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan has put forward its candidacy for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for the 2027–2028 term.

President Sadyr Japarov made the announcement during the general debate at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

“In the event of election, Kyrgyzstan will work to improve the effectiveness and transparency of the Security Council’s work, as well as its expansion, taking into account balanced regional representation,” Japarov said.

“It is time to correct the historical injustice where 60 member states, including Kyrgyzstan, have never been elected to the Security Council, and to address the underrepresentation of African countries in the Council.”

Japarov noted the need for every country to strive to reduce international tensions, cut military spending, and prevent conflict escalation. He also called for building a fair, secure, and prosperous world for all.

Kyrgyzstan, one of the five countries making up Central Asia, had already expressed its wish to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council during the general debate at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly last year.

The Security Council is one of the six main bodies of the UN. The next elections will be held in June 2026 in New York. The Council consists of 15 members, with China, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and France as permanent members. The other 10 members are elected for two-year terms.