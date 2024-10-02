Amid heightening tensions in Mid-East, Bahrain calls for de-escalation, peace

MANAMA: Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has stressed the importance of de-escalation in the region and intensifying efforts for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and for preserving the sovereignty of Lebanon.

At a meeting with senior officers and officials in Bahrain, King Hamad, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, called for further efforts to establish a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution in a way that ensures the preservation of security and stability as well as the cessation of escalation in the region, with benefits for all.

Bahrain supports all efforts and endeavors aimed at establishing security, stability and peace at both the regional and international levels, he added.

Mounting tensions in the Middle East have ominously heightened risks of a broader conflict in the region and beyond.

Sharing pride in the unity of the people of Bahrain, King Hamad highlighted their sense of fraternity, solidarity, and awareness of the shared responsibility in consolidating the nation’s progress.