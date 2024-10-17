First batch of 27 Palestinian medical students from Gaza arrives in Pakistan

By Nasir Aijaz

The Asian Representative

ISLAMABAD: The first batch of 27 Palestinian medical students arrived in Lahore city of Pakistan from Cairo on Sunday October 13, 2024 to continue their medical studies.

This batch of students is part of 192 Palestinian medical students from war-torn Gaza who will continue their medical and dental studies in various medical institutes in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry had announced in July that Islamabad will provide scholarships to the Palestinian students so that they are able to continue their medical studies in Pakistan as Israel’s war wreaks havoc in the Middle East.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has killed over 42,000 people in Gaza in bombardment despite ceasefire calls and angry protests in several countries around the world.

“Officials of the Embassy of Pakistan in Cairo and representatives of Al-Khidmat Foundation facilitated the departure of the first batch of 27 Palestinian students from Cairo International Airport to Lahore, the capital of Pakistan’s Punjab province,” Pakistan Embassy in Cairo said.

The embassy said the Palestinian students would be facilitated to continue their studies in Pakistani medical universities on fully funded programs.

“The initiative is being undertaken in collaboration with Global Relief Trust, Doctors of Rahman, and Al-Khidmat Foundation,” it concluded.

Under the directives of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, these students will be provided with all the facilities to continue their studies in Pakistani medical universities on fully funded programs.