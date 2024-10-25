China, Pakistan apex trade bodies form Alliance for land – sea corridor

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN: The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), the apex trade bodies of two countries, have formed an alliance for land – sea corridor; which comprises of chambers of commerce & industries of 17 regional, sub-regional and economically-significant countries.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, who participated in the session of the aforementioned alliance as the founding member, held in Chongqing, China, said in a statement here on October 24, 2024 that it is an important achievement for Pakistan on the international stage.

“It is a landmark development,” Atif Ikram said, adding that the FPCCI will explore investment, joint ventures and trade opportunities in mines & mineral; information technology and IT-enabled services; agriculture & livestock; food processing & storage; infrastructure development and renewable & alternative energy sources with their Chinese counterparts.

The high-profile FPCCI delegation to the Alliance of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of International Land – Sea Trade Corridor also included Mr. Malik Sohail Hussain, Chairman Coordination, FPCCI and Mr. Karim Aziz Malik, Chairman Capital Office, FPCCI.