AJA on its 20th anniversary: Celebrating the past, adapting to change, embracing the future

SEOUL: Celebrating a major milestone in its thriving history, Asia Journalist Association (AJA) has vowed to sustain its longstanding tradition of promoting truthful journalism, fostering unity and peace and embracing the future by building to its core values and goals.

During an online video conference on November 19, marking the 20th anniversary of the founding of the pan-Asian association, members welcomed the new executive committee.

The committee includes the incoming president Mr. Sophal Chhay from Cambodia, the five vice-presidents, East Asia Vice-President Mr. Seok-jae Kang, from Korea, Southeast Asia Vice-President Ms. Norila Daud from Malaysia, South Asia Vice-President Mr. Sathasivam Leo Nirosha Darshan, from Sri Lanka, Central Asia Vice-President Mr. Kuban Kubanychbek Taabaldiev from Kyrgyzstan, and West Asia Vice-President Ms. Pooneh Nedaei Kharghani Sabet from Iran, as well as the new member Ms. Nurjan Kasmalyeva from Kyrgyzstan.

The elections were held on November 8- 14 November. Earlier, in September and October, AJA reviewed applications for membership and approved new membership from nine countries.

AJA Founding President Mr. Lee Sang-ki congratulated the executive committee members on their success and prompted that while their achievement is a cause for personal and collective celebration, it also invites reflection on novel ways to move forward with the association and create and seize opportunities for reinforcing AJA values for true journalism and peace.

He also welcomed the new members and assured them of the support of the association while moving forward.

AJA’s new president Mr. Sophal Chhay congratulate the members of the executive committee on their election.

“I will work with the executive committee to lead AJA during my term,” he said.

The new executive committee and president will serve a two-year term starting January 2025.

Norila Daoud said she was happy to continue her activities as an AJA founding member.

“I hope AJA will build a strong system to actively encourage the participation of members from Southeast Asia and other Asian countries.”

Kuban Kubanychbek Taabaldiev said that AJA should expand beyond Central Asia.

“All members, especially the executive committee, should properly handle various agendas to enhance the organization’s strength,” he told the meeting.

The importance of nurturing next generation was also emphasized following the new membership.

Ivan Lim, from Singapore, the second president of AJA (2009-2016), said that AJA has a new executive committee.

“I will now step back and support the next generation of journalists to fulfill their roles,” he said.

Eddy Suprapto, another AJA founding member, from Indonesia, also stressed the significance of reinforcing unity and building on past achievements to move forward.

“Just as my predecessors and I have done, we must remind young journalists of the importance of Asian journalism unity,” he said.

“I hope that AJA will achieve greater success in the next and the next generations based on the legacy it has built.”

Pooneh and Ghena Halik, from Lebanon, emphasized that AJA raise its voice for countries affected by war.

“More than 100 journalists have lost their lives in the Gaza War in Palestine alone,” she said.

“I hope AJA can become a source of strength for the Palestinian, Lebanese, and Ukrainian peoples.”

Gunjeet Kaur Sra, from India, said there are people among AJA members who are directly or indirectly affected by war.

“AJA must do its best to ensure that the voices of those suffering from war can be heard,” she said.

AJA is currently preparing a special content that looks back on its history.

“We are planning a content that highlights on the association’s 20 years and the major history of each member country from 2004 to 2024,” he said.

“I hope AJA will provide an opportunity to strengthen organizational power and unity through collaboration between members in each region and country.”