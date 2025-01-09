AJA President Sophal Chhay: Good heath, happiness and safety to all journalists around the world

SEOUL: Asia Journalist Association (AJA) new President Sophal Chhay has offered his wishes for further success and greater strength to all journalists, particularly the members of AJA.

“May our AJA members and other journalist friends around the world stay heathy, happy and safe throughout the coming year,” he said in his 2025 New Year address.

Sophal Chhay paid tribute to “all who have worked hard and professionally in journalism for peace, solidarity, prosperity and a better world.”

He shared his condolences with the families of journalists who lost their lives.

Sophal Chhay, a Cambodian national, was elected AJA’s fourth president during the General Assembly in April.

In November 2024, AJA held online elections to form the Executive Committee, electing Vice Presidents from East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, and West Asia and an Executive Committee member.

AJA Executive Committee, including President Sophal Chhay, will serve a two-year term that started in January 2025.

Sophal Chhay, who also serves as director of Cambodia News, is a prominent Southeast Asian journalist who has been active in journalist organizations such as AJA, Confederation of ASEAN Journalists (CAJ), and the Cambodian Journalists Association.

The following is his New Year’s address:

“Dear beloved and respectful AJA members,

2025 is the fresh and potential year for our Asia Journalist Association (AJA) colleagues. It is also the most challenging age for our media outlets and practitioners in more than 20 nations around ASIA as well as the whole world.

Since recovering from COVID-19, the global people have met with a new era of political, economic and military challenges at the time of the power’s geopolitics competition.

We, journalists, are out in the field right now, risking our lives to report news. With the critical year, our media colleagues are striving hard for themselves and families while their daily duties are bombarded with all types of information, including fake ones, though both offline and online tools, especially the social media.

As AJA President, I would like to express my profound gratitude and warm welcome to you all who have worked hard and professionally in journalism for peace, solidarity, prosperity and a better world.

Last, but not least, may our AJA members and other journalist friends around the world stay heathy, happy and safe throughout the coming year.

I would like to express my thanks to my predecessor and to both old and new members of AJA. Without their support, patience and solidarity, AJA cannot stand until today.

I hope that AJA will be stronger in the upcoming years.

I also share my condolences with the families of our AJA colleagues and other journalists who lost their lives for journalism commitment.

Happy New Year and, kindly, stay together for a stronger AJA and help save the world with our professional news articles and opinions.

God bless us all.”