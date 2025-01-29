On burnt Earth (For ceasefire in Gaza)
By Pooneh Nedai – Iran
Upon burnt earth,
A kiss is planted,
By a man who cannot recall
Precisely where his home used to be.
This soil
Holds the eyes of his beloved,
And perhaps in another spring,
A newborn’s hand
Will sprout from the barren earth,
In the name of freedom,
In the name of humanity,
And in the name of an angel
Who passed through this world only once.
Upon scorched earth,
A kiss is planted,
By a man who cannot recall
Exactly
Where
His home
Used to be?