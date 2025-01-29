On burnt Earth (For ceasefire in Gaza)

By Pooneh Nedai – Iran

Upon burnt earth,

A kiss is planted,

By a man who cannot recall

Precisely where his home used to be.

This soil

Holds the eyes of his beloved,

And perhaps in another spring,

A newborn’s hand

Will sprout from the barren earth,

In the name of freedom,

In the name of humanity,

And in the name of an angel

Who passed through this world only once.

Upon scorched earth,

A kiss is planted,

By a man who cannot recall

Exactly

Where

His home

Used to be?