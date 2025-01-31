Pakistan, Iran strengthen economic, cultural ties with landmark MoUs

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN: In a significant step towards fostering economic cooperation and cultural exchange, the Government of Sindh province, led by provincial Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the delegation from Iran’s Khorasan Razavi province, led by Governor Dr. Gholam Hossein Mozaffari, signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on Wednesday January 29, 2025.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the agreements aim to enhance bilateral trade, technological collaboration, and cultural partnerships between the two regions.

The ceremony was attended by all the provincial cabinet members, high-ranking officials, business leaders, and representatives from both nations.

Key parties involved in the agreements included the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the Khorasan (Mashhad) Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (MCCIMA) and Science and Technology Park of Khorasan Razavi, Iran, and Science and Technology Department, Government of Sindh.

The MoUs are designed to strengthen bilateral trade and create economic and investment opportunities in several key sectors, including Agriculture, Livestock, Poultry, and Fisheries, Industry and Mining, Tourism and Health Tourism, Technical Engineering and Construction, Transport and Transit, Financial Cooperation through Banking and Insurance, Technological Transfer and Development

Chief Minister Murad Shah said that the major focus of the MoUs is to build strong relationships between industrialists, businessmen, and entrepreneurs from both regions, enabling them to work together for mutual economic growth.

Cultural and Technological Exchange: Beyond economic cooperation, the agreements also emphasize tourism and cultural exchange, with plans to organize art and food festivals, promote visual arts and music exchanges through bilateral exhibitions, and enhance collaboration between private and public sectors to facilitate tourism at a broader level.

Additionally, technological research and development will be a key area of collaboration, such as technological transfer and commercialization of IT startups, tech-enabling environments and competitive exhibitions to foster new ventures, Networking and knowledge exchange between institutions and shared access to research facilities, laboratories, and office spaces for joint projects

A Historic Partnership: Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the agreements are built upon the historical, cultural, and religious ties between Pakistan and Iran. He added that Iran was the first country to recognize Pakistan after its independence in 1947, while Pakistan was among the first nations to recognize the Islamic Republic of Iran after the 1979 Revolution. These long-standing relations have been strengthened over the years through high-level engagements and diplomatic exchanges.

Governor of Iran’s Khorasan Razavi province, Dr. Gholam Hossein Mozaffari said that the agreements mark a new chapter of cooperation between Pakistan and Iran, paving the way for greater economic integration, technological innovation, and cultural connectivity between the two neighboring countries.