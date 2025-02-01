Pakistan to conduct Multinational Naval Exercises on Feb 7-11

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has planned to organize the 10th multinational maritime exercises, named AMAN (Peace)-25, scheduled on 7-11 February 2025 at Karachi, the coastal city and the capital of southern Sindh province of the country.

AMAN series of multinational exercises were started in 2007 with a view to promote regional cooperation and stability, greater interoperability and to display a united resolve against terrorism and crimes in maritime domain including Piracy.

During the first Exercise AMAN held in March 2007, 14 Ships and 2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Special Operations Forces (SOF) teams from Bangladesh, China, France, Italy, Malaysia, Turkey, UK and USA participated. Observers from 21 countries also attended the exercise.

Exercise AMAN-23 was conducted from 10-14 February and 7 Ships from China, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and USA participated along with 4 SOF, 6 EOD and 5 Marine Teams. Overall 50 countries participated in the exercise with 116 observers.

AMAN-2025 will see the participation of 56 countries and numerous Naval Chiefs.

“Growing global participation in AMAN over the years underscores the trust and confidence reposed by the international community on Pakistan Navy’s efforts and its contributions towards advancing collaborative maritime security. This has encouraged us to initiate ‘AMAN Dialogue’ on February 8 as an adjunct to the Exercise and its inaugural session will be held, in tandem with AMAN-25. AMAN Dialogue will bring together Chiefs of Navies/ Coast Guards and Defence Forces and afford them the opportunity to exchange views on global/ regional security and adopt innovative solutions to address evolving challenges at sea through multilateral and one-on-one meetings,” Pakistan Navy stated on its website.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Sindh province Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting on Thursday January 30, to discuss preparations for the Aman Exercise & Dialogue.

The meeting was held at the Chief Ministers House and was attended by Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal, Mayor Karachi, Provincial Home Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Commissioner Karachi, other concerned officers of government and senior officials from the Pakistan Navy, paramilitary force Rangers, and other relevant institutions.

Necessary security measures for the event were discussed. The Chief Minister directed IG police to make necessary security arrangements in consultation with Pak Navy.