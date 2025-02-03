Pakistan: 18 soldiers martyred, 23 terrorists killed in Balochistan Province

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: Eighteen soldiers were martyred, and 23 terrorists killed in various operations in Balochistan province during the last 24 hours, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan army said in a press release on Saturday.

Eleven militants were killed in an operation in Harnai district on Friday, while twelve others died in the initial clash overnight in Kalat district, according to ISPR.

The ISPR said on the night between January 31 and February 1, terrorists attempted to establish roadblocks in the general area of Mangocher, Kalat district of Balochistan.

“On behalf of inimical and hostile forces, this cowardly act of terrorism was aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment of Balochistan by targeting mainly the innocent civilians.”

It said that security forces and law enforcement agencies were immediately mobilized, who successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and sent twelve terrorists to hell, ensuring security and protection of the local populace.

“However, during the conduct of operations, eighteen brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom,” ISPR said, adding that “sanitization operations” were being conducted and the “perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of this heinous and cowardly act, will be brought to justice”.

It said that the security forces remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability and progress of the provinces and such sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthened their resolve.

In a follow-up statement, ISPR said that in the backdrop of the heinous act of terrorism in Kalat district, multiple ‘sanitization operations’ are being conducted by the security forces throughout the province.

On February 1, 2025, one such operation was conducted in Harnai district, where troops effectively engaged the terrorists as a result of which eleven terrorists were sent to hell. Multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted, it said.

“Thus far a total of 23 terrorists have been sent to hell in different operations in Balochistan in the last 24 hours,” the military said.

“The sanitization operations will continue until perpetrators and facilitators of the heinous and cowardly act are brought to justice.”

It added that the security forces of Pakistan, “in step with the nation, are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from Balochistan and Pakistan”.

Earlier, on January 26, the ISPR said that the security forces killed 30 terrorists during three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in District Lakki Marwat, resulting in the elimination of 18 terrorists and injuries to six others.

In District Karak, security forces carried out another intelligence-based operation, successfully neutralizing eight terrorists during the exchange of fire. The third confrontation occurred in the Bagh area of Khyber District, where forces eliminated four terrorists.

Further, at least 12 Pakistani security personnel were killed in the first week of 2025 while 19 suspected militants were also killed during intelligence-based operations, said the Pakistan Army.

According to the ISPR, at least 19 terrorists were killed in three operations carried out in Peshawar, Mohmand and Karak districts of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. During intense fire exchange, three soldiers also lost their lives, according to the army.

Earlier, at least six people, including five soldiers, were killed when an explosive-laden vehicle hit a coach in the Turbat area of Kech district in southwestern Balochistan province.

Four policemen also lost their lives in two different attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and Lakki Marwat districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The year 2024 was the deadliest for Pakistan security forces as at least 685 security personnel and officers were killed in 444 terror attacks, according to the Center for Research and Security Studies.