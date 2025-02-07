Pakistan, China forge deeper economic ties in Sindh Province  

Meeting between Pakistan delegation and Chinese officials in Beijing

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

BEIJING / KARACHI: In a significant step toward economic cooperation, a high-level delegation from the Sindh government, led by Provincial Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, met with top executives of Chinese companies in Beijing on Wednesday February 5, 2025.

The meetings focused on major infrastructure and energy projects, paving the way for enhanced bilateral partnerships. Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi also joined the talks, Media Consultant to Sindh Chief Minister told in Karachi.

The Sindh Chief Minister’s discussions with Chinese companies’ heads, centered on several key projects designed to boost Sindh and Pakistan’s economic growth.

Revitalizing Karachi’s Transportation: Collaboration on the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project aims to modernize the city’s urban transport system. The Chief Minister of Sindh said that the KCR project was pending with Chinese authorities for approval from 2016. He added the work on various (Bus Rapid Transport) BRT was in progress while two, Green and Orange BRTs were operational, but their genuine benefit would be taken when KCR, the main feeder of the BRTs, would be made operational.

Thar Coal’s Energy Potential: Partnerships were explored to further develop Thar Coal resources and expand Pakistan’s energy capacity. The Sindh Chief Minister told the Chinese companies that apart from electricity, ‘coal to gas’, ‘coal to diesel’ and ‘coal to urea’ projects could be developed for which he invited them to come and invest.

Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh Province of Pakistan at Beijing meeting

Sustainable Transportation: The Chief Minister discussed the introduction of electric buses and taxis to promote cleaner, more efficient public transport.

Broader Infrastructure and Industrial Growth: Discussions encompassed wider investment opportunities in Sindh’s infrastructure and industrial sectors the involved Chinese companies included Norinco, Beiben Trucks, China North Vehicle Company, and Jiangsu Trade Electro-Mechanical.

The Chief Minister of Sindh expressed strong optimism about the potential of these collaborations, saying, “These projects represent not only significant progress for Sindh but also a crucial contribution to Pakistan’s national development agenda. The Karachi Circular Railway, Thar Coal development, and the adoption of modern electric transport will dramatically enhance public services and stimulate economic activity.”

Chinese officials at Beijing meeting

He further emphasized the importance of leveraging China’s technological expertise to accelerate Sindh’s development and create numerous job opportunities. These partnerships, he concluded, will lead to multiple joint ventures, fostering sustained economic and industrial growth for both Sindh and Pakistan. The visit signifies a strengthened commitment to the Pakistan-China economic partnership and positions Sindh as a key player in Pakistan’s ongoing economic transformation.