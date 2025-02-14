Pakistan, Türkiye sign 24 agreements, MoUs to strengthen ties

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan – Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Türkiye have signed twenty-four Agreements, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and Protocols signed between the two brotherly countries to further enhance cooperation and cement relations in diverse fields.

The agreements and MoUs were signed at the 7th Session of Pakistan-Türkiye High Level Strategic Council, which concluded on February 13, 2025.

Pakistan Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and visiting President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also signed Joint Declaration at the conclusion of the 7th Session of Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Strategic Council to further deepening, diversifying and institutionalizing the Strategic Partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye .

The two sides exchanged four MoUs to enhance Cooperation in Defence Sector, two MoUs and a Protocol in Power, Energy and Mining Sectors, three MoUs in promoting cooperation in Trade and Industrial Sector, two Agreements in the fields of Water and Seed Production, two MoUs in Scientific Education and Training, two MoUs in Banking Sector, one MoU for promoting bilateral cooperation in Religious Services and Religious Education, one MoU in Halal Food, one MoU in further enhancing cooperation in the fields of Media and Public Relations, one MoU in Legal Sector, one MoU in Health and Pharmaceutical Sectors, one MoU to promote cooperation in Aerospace Industry, two Agreements in the fields of Cultural Cooperation and Co-production.

Besides, the two countries exchanged two MoUs signed by Pakistan-Türkiye Business Forum to enhance bilateral cooperation in the business sector.

Meeting between Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan – Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

According to Radio Pakistan, the two countries also agreed to continue their efforts to reach the goal of five billion dollar trade volume.

Later addressing a press stakeout, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said both the countries have considered expanding the scope of their current goods trade agreement in the first stage.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish investors will be encouraged to engage more in Pakistan and develop flagship projects.

He said our military dialogue and cooperation in the defense industry have grown our trade and investment relations exponentially. He said the two sides have reaffirmed the determination to advance the projects and potential areas of cooperation including procurement, sales and joint manufacturing.

Referring to the twenty four agreements signed, the Turkish President expressed the confidence that they will prove beneficial for the two countries and the region.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan appreciated Pakistan’s great sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He reemphasized Turkiye’s unconditional support to Pakistan in its fight against all forms of terrorism.

The Turkish President said his country stands in solidarity with Kashmiri brothers. He said Turkiye will continue its firm support for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue based on the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan also commended Pakistan’s unwavering stance on the Palestine issue, saying both the countries will continue to work together for the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Türkiye has always stood by Pakistan through thick and thin including floods and earthquakes. He said the spirit of compassion and generosity has been the guiding principle of this enduring partnership.

The Prime Minister hosted a luncheon in honour of the Turkish President and his delegation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari also held a meeting in Islamabad. Emphasizing the vast potential for enhanced economic cooperation, both sides underscored the need to increase trade and investment relations.

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan at press briefing- Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

The President of Pakistan called for increasing cooperation in the banking sectors of the two countries to facilitate businesses and boost bilateral trade volume to its fullest potential. He underscored the need for increased connectivity and air links between Pakistan and Turkiye to encourage tourism and strengthen people-to-people ties.

The meeting also discussed regional and international issues, particularly Gaza and Syria, and agreed to work together to promote peace and stability in the region and globally.

The Turkish President called for enhancing people-to-people relations to pass on the friendship to succeeding generations. He lauded the advancement and stability achieved by Pakistan. He also thanked the President for Pakistan’s continued support to Turkiye on the Cyprus issue.

Following the meeting, President Asif Ali Zardari hosted a banquet in honour of President Erdogan, First Lady Emine Erdogan, and the Turkish delegation.