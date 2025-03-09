Pakistan team to participate in Tekken 8 tournament in Korea

Pakistan esports team

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

LAHORE, PAKISTAN: A team of Pakistan espots players is leaving for South Korea to take part in “Rival Nations: Pakistan vs. South Korea” Tekken 8 tournament starting March 14.

Pakistan team is led by Arslan Ash, a global esports icon and former Tekken World Champion. The team will compete in Seoul on March 14 – 16, 2025, in a high-stakes battle against South Korea’s finest Tekken players.

Danyal Chishty, CEO of Baaz, Pakistan’s leading esports company, announcing this at a press conference here on Sunday March 9, said, “Our players have already proved themselves on global stages, and now they are taking on one of the toughest esports nations in the world. We are incredibly proud of them and confident they will make history in Seoul.”

Pakistan’s esports community gathered at the iconic Lahore Fort today for an exclusive press conference announcing the country’s participation in the highly anticipated “Rival Nations: Pakistan vs. South Korea” Tekken 8 tournament. Hosted by Baaz, , the event brought together top media representatives, journalists, and gaming enthusiasts to celebrate the team’s historic journey to Seoul.

Speaking to the media, Arslan Ash expressed his excitement and determination for the upcoming tournament. “Tekken has always been about skill, strategy, and passion. Competing against South Korea in this team-based format is an incredible challenge, and we are ready to prove why Pakistan is a powerhouse in the global Tekken scene,” said Arslan.

As the team prepares for their departure, the global Tekken community eagerly awaits this unprecedented Pakistan vs. South Korea clash. Set to take place in Seoul from March 14th to March 16th, 2025, this first-ever team-based tournament is already making waves in the esports world.

With seven of the best players from each nation competing, the event aims to settle a long-standing rivalry and determine which country truly dominates in Tekken. Arslan Ash will face off against South Korea’s legendary player, Knee, in what promises to be a battle for the ages.