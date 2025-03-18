Saudi Media is the most influential in the Arab World: Minister

Minister of Media Salman Al Dosari highlighting the situation of the media in Saudi Arabia (Rotana Khalijiah)

By Habib Toumi

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Media Salman Al Dosari said his country’s media is the strongest, most influential, and most popular in the Arab world.

“The facts speak for themselves, and they show that our media is the strongest in the Arab world, the most watched, and the most widely accessible,” Al Dosari said.

Saudi Arabia has three media pillars: the Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG), with its publications, history, and very strong presence everywhere; the MBC Group; and Rotana, with its group of channels and its vast library, unmatched by any Arab country, he added.

“For instance, Shahid, the content-streaming platform, reaches 70% of Arab households, and the viewership of Saudi channels is the highest, while Saudi media, which is affiliated with the private sector, is the most influential, powerful, and widespread in Arab countries.”

Al Dosari who was speaking to Rotana Khalijiah, a Saudi general entertainment television, stressed that “when it comes to podcast programs, Saudi Arabia leads the Arab scene.”

“For example, we have the Thamanyah (eight in Arabic) Podcast, affiliated with the Saudi Research and Media Group, with 300 million viewers and listeners, 68% in Saudi Arabia and 32% abroad, in 2024. We also have 52 million Saudi accounts on YouTube, Instagram, X, and other platforms, and these are an essential part of our media. When we look at such facts, we find that Saudi media is influential, and reaches out everywhere and leaves its mark.”

Regarding the challenges facing Saudi media, the minister believes the real challenge lies in the sector’s ability to keep pace with technology.

“There is no old or new media, but rather a national media, whether it’s a TV channel, a website, or a social media account that makes people move forward. We do provide positive content, much more than negative or degrading content, but the real challenge is keeping pace with technology.”

Al Dosari emphasized the significance of disciplined freedom across the Saudi media.

“There is a high sense of responsibility among the media and media professionals in the Kingdom. Today, journalists are well aware of the interests of the state and how to dodge controversies. The same applies to media companies. We rely heavily on this awareness, and we do not have a policy of monitoring their work,” he said.

The minister pointed to the “need to take into account the time frame and regional circumstances,” as the timing may be, at times, inappropriate for certain issues.”

“”The public interest must be taken into account, and we must have responsible freedom regarding regional situations and those of our neighboring countries. We are not saying that taking sensitivities into account means the state may interfere in the media. It is rather the media’s ability to advance public interest. This is a great responsibility and a trust placed in the private media by the state, and I believe they have lived up to their responsibility at all times.”

Al Dosari said that media professionals should fulfill their roles, particularly exposing flaws.

“Criticism by the media of services is part of their fundamental duty, and in doing it, they provide a service to the government. We do not consider it a negative matter.”

Al Dosari: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman does not accept praise nor tolerate false praise (Rotana Khalijiah)

The minister who has a vast media experience as a journalist and editor in chief, said that the government ddoes not accept praise nor tolerate false praise from the media.

“Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman does not accept praise or false flattery. We work with him, and we listen to him, and we know that this is his approach. There is a difference between highlighting our achievements and false flattery that is unacceptable and undesirable,” he said.

Al Dosari said that he was not worried about the decline of print journalism, saying that it is a means, not an end.

“What worries me is the demise of the journalist. When we talk about the three pillars of Saudi media, the journalist is the foundation. When we talk about positive content, the influencer, and the content creator, the basis is the journalist,” he said.

“Previously, the journalism kitchen created journalists, but with the absence of print journalism, finding them has become difficult. What we must work on today is the survival of the journalist. Our role, as an enabler, is to protect them through existing media academies and partnerships with major companies like Google, Amazon, and others, as well as with ministries and agencies.”

Saudi Arabia has around 60,000 people working in the media and Al Dosari looks at 150,000 jobs by 2030.

Al Dosari pointed out that there are generally three types of content. “The first is ‘positive,’ which reinforces societal values ​​and national identity, and the state fully supports this through awards and initiatives. The second is ‘socially acceptable,’ but neither distinctive nor offensive, and this constitutes 90% of today’s content. The third is ‘offensive,’ and it is not tolerated by legislation. This includes, for example, the manifestations of false wealth on social media. We take a very strong stance against it. The society determines taste, and it has a role to play against vulgar content.”

“We are a diverse society, and we have space. What some people accept culturally may not be accepted by others. Our role is to regulate the scene, not control it.”

Referring to the role of the media in international relations, Al Dosari said that new concepts have emerged

The projects launched under “Saudi Vision 2030”, a government program launched in 2016 to achieve increased diversification economically, socially, and culturally, are the Kingdom’s most important media tools in communicating with the world, he said.