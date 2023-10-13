MEDELLIN: The World Poetry Movement (WPM), a coordination of organizations and poets, international poetry festivals, educational projects and poetry publishers, has urged the international agencies to assume their legal and ethical responsibilities and provide protection and justice to the Palestinian people.

WPM has also called on the free international public opinion, poets, creators, thinkers and opinion formers of the world to support human conscience against occupation, domination and oppression, and asked them to defend the human being and his dignity.

In a statement signed by its International Coordinating Committee, WPM attributed the resistance in Palestine these days to the denial of the rights of its people, the siege of Gaza, the daily destruction of their homes, humiliation, preventing them from living in its territory, the deprivation of their most basic freedoms, the dispossession of their properties and the construction of settlements.

“The pressure exerted by the systematic occupation terrorism generates an explosion,” it said.

“The occupation authorities are solely responsible for the results of the continuous attacks against the Palestinian people and their rights. They also have political and moral responsibility for the blood of the victims of the current violence.”

The World Poetry Movement groups more than 2,000 poets from 171 nations on all continents.

It aims to promote the growth of poetry festivals across the world in all their diversity and the development of poetry schools and poetry initiatives and to address issues such as publishing, translation and the general concerns of poets worldwide.