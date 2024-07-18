Media space highlighted at Caucasus Investment Forum

GROZNY: The media space is being highlighted at the Caucasus Investment Forum, hosted by the Chechen capital Grozny for two days.

Media representatives highlighted issues related to the sector as they participated in working sessions, open talks, meetings, lectures, master classes and presentations, round tables, and speeches.

The event was launched in the presence of the President of the Chechen Republic, Ramadan Kadyrov, and the participation of more than 2,000 personalities from 33 countries.

The speakers at the opening session of the forum on Wednesday reviewed the importance of supporting national programs to develop digital and technological technologies to develop investment and economy in the Caucasus region.

They also reviewed the efforts of commercial institutions to stimulate the development process in the region, with the participation of experts in development and logistics, to invest in various sectors, especially the tourism sector as one of the most important resources to support the economy in the Greater Caucasus region.

Participants in the session touched on the fields of food and agricultural security, the banking and financial sector, the digital economy, creative industries, the spa industry, transport and logistics, energy, housing and community services, and spatial development.

The agenda also included an open meeting of the expert group on the topic of tourism, discussion of energy infrastructure as a basis for the development of the South Russia, and the digitization of agriculture in the North Caucasus Federal District.