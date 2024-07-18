Bangladesh shuts down all educational institutions following clashes

By Chapal Bashar

DHAKA: All educational institutions including public, private universities and schools, colleges in Bangladesh have been closed for indefinite period since today ( 17 July) due to clashes between pro-government and anti-government student groups that claimed six lives on Tuesday across the country.

Students have been asked to vacate dormitories by this Wednesday afternoon while paramilitary force BGB have been deployed in Dhaka city and some other vulnerable points to check violence.

The conflict between two student groups is on the question of quota system in government jobs. Anti-government group demands abolition of quota system while pro-government group is in favour of maintaining it.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken a tough stance against the anti-quota movement and referred the issue to Supreme Court for a decision. She alleged that anti-Bangladesh forces mainly Jamaat-e-Islami is behind the recent anti-government agitation.