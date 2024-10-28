Iran between war and peace

Life in Iran is as usual

By Pooneh Nedai – Iran

TEHRAN: The words are my weapon. Every inch of Iran is my home, whether the military bases or a small river in the country.

This morning, Israel attacked some military bases in Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam. The Iran air defense was activated quickly and intercepted the enemy fighter planes.

Based on government announcement, the damage was trivial. The army announced that 2 military soldiers were killed while defending the country.

Unfortunately, Iran is involved in a ping-pong war with Israel and the end of it is not clear.

It is predicted that if the cycle of war continues, the U.S. will be involved too. In this case, the situation will grow worse and the damage will be more serious.

It is expected that United Nations and United States behave more responsibly and prevent the spread of war in the region.

Iranians, the people and the government, are not willing to get involved in the war, but the spokesman of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Iran has the right to defend the country.

Now, hours after the attack, life in the Iranian capital Tehran is as usual.

The European Union, to make more pressure on Iran, backs Arab demands for Iran to end ‘occupation’ of three islands: Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Bu Musa.

This provokes Iranian people’s anger.

The bewildering point is that in the war between Israel with Hezbollah and Hamas which is a Hebrew-Arab-Western dispute, some Arab countries are supporting Israel instead of supporting Hamas and Hezbollah.

The other point is that some Arab countries are silent and indifferent about genocide in Qaza and Lebanon.

War has no result except destruction, so basic reconciliation and diplomacy are a strong weapon to turn off the flames of war and bring peace.

In all situations, Iran has the right to defend itself and protect its lands because every inch of Iran is our home.