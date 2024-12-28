Kyrgyzstan exempts Gulf citizens from entry visa

By Nurzhan Kasmalieva

BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has introduced a visa-free regime for citizens of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting January 2025.

Citizens of these countries arriving for tourist purposes will have the right to stay in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic without registration of permits for a total of 180 days within a 360-day period, the ministry said.

However, in cases of entry for other purposes, the nationals of the six countries are required to issue visas corresponding to the purpose of the visit, such as carrying out labor activities, training…

“These measures are aimed at further stimulating tourist flows and improving the investment and business attractiveness of the Kyrgyz Republic”, the ministry said.

Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) that was set up in May 1981.