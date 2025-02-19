Pakistan’s Security Force kills 30 terrorists

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Security forces killed at least 30 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province’s South Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “On 17 February 2025, security forces conducted an operation in the general area Sararogha of South Waziristan District on the reported presence of terrorists.”

During the conduct of the operation, the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as a result of which, 30 were killed.

“Sanitization operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” the ISPR said, adding that security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Last week, four Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and six terrorists were killed in a North Waziristan operation.

The ISPR, in a statement, said the security forces conducted an operation in the general area of Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, and neutralized six terrorists.

“However, during intense fire exchange, Lieutenant Muhammad Hassaan Arshaf, resident of Lahore leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom along with his three men.”

The country has been reeling under increased terrorist attacks targeting especially the law enforcers and security forces since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

KP remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP’s settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata- Federally Administered Tribal Area) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.