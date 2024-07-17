Pakistan Military thwarts attack on a Cantonment, kills 10 terrorists

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: A group of ten terrorists targeted the Bannu Cantonment in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, resulting in the martyrdom of eight soldiers in the early hours of Monday July 15. The security forces however effectively thwarted the attack, killing 10 terrorists, the Pakistan military said in a statement on July 16, 2024.

Sharing the details, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan military, in a statement said that a group of ten terrorists attacked the cantonment yesterday in the early hours of morning.

“The attempt to enter the cantonment was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel, which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the cantonment.”

“The suicide blast led to collapse of portion of the wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure, resulting in martyrdom of eight security personnel,” statement said adding the in the ensuing operation, the troops effectively engaged the terrorists as a result of which all ten terrorists were killed.

“This timely and effective response by the security forces prevented a major catastrophe, saving precious innocent lives.”

Radio Pakistan quoted ISPR as saying that the heinous act of terrorism has been underaken by Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, which operates from Afghanistan and has used Afghan soil to orchestrate acts of terrorism inside Pakistan in the past as well.

“The ISPR said Pakistan has consistently raised its concerns with the Interim Afghan Government, asking them to deny persistent use of Afghan soil by the terrorists and take effective action against such elements.”

It said Pakistan Armed Forces will keep defending the motherland and its people against this menace of terrorism and will take all necessary measures as deemed appropriate against these threats emanating from Afghanistan.

Earlier on Monday, Radio Pakistan had reported that three security personnel were martyred as security forces foiled a terrorist attack in Bannu Cantonment on Monday morning, killing five attackers following a vehicle-borne blast and a fierce exchange of fire.

More than 60 people, including six members of the same family, sustained injuries in the explosion at the entry point to the Bannu Cantonment. Medics at the local hospitals said that 45 injured were in critical condition.

Police and witnesses said that the attack began at around 5:45am, when the terrorists detonated an explosives-laden vehicle near the check post located between the Kohati Gate and the Supply Lines on Juma Khan Road.

According to the media reports, Pakistan has witnessed an increase in terrorist activities over the past year, particularly in regions like Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan following the cessation of a ceasefire between the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in November 2022.

Last week, Islamabad reiterated its stance against engaging in talks with the TTP and called for Kabul’s action against terrorists operating from Afghan territory.

According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies’ annual security report, violence and casualties in Pakistan saw a notable decline in the second quarter of 2024. The report reveals a 12% reduction in overall violence, with 380 fatalities reported compared to 432 in the preceding quarter.

Throughout the second quarter, the country recorded 380 fatalities and 220 injuries from 240 incidents involving terrorist attacks and counter-terror operations. Of these incidents, 236 resulted in fatalities among civilians and security personnel, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced in maintaining security nationwide.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces were identified as the epicenters of violence, accounting for over 90% of fatalities and 84% of all attacks involving both terrorist incidents and security force responses.