By Ashraf Aboul-Yazid

Asia Journalists Association President

SUN CITY, SOUTH AFRICA: Sun City, South Africa, will host the official launch of the mega TV competition “Africa’s Got Talent” on November 26.

The shining rays of African talents in a dozen of categories will rise from 54 countries to give birth of a new spirit to the old continent, as Nixau Kealeboga Gift Mogapi, founder and chairman of AGT, announced this week.

AGT organizers are looking for country coordinators, judges and talent developers in all the 54 countries across the African continent.

“If your Country does not have a representative herein below, and you are interested in joining us as your Country Coordinator or a Judge or a Talent Developer, or if not you but you know someone you believe has got what it takes, do not hesitate to contact us for more details and guidance on how to join us,” they postedin their website “www.agttv.africa”.

Participants are expected to register for their area of residence, and then they will be guided and directed to the audition holding and or rehearsal room. From this moment on, they will on their way to their aspired destination.

Apart from the prize money, winners will be contractually bound to partner with AGT Legacy Project and jointly establish and run an AGT Legacy Project in their Family Home Villages wherever it may be across the African Continent.

The winners of each category will walk away with Gold African 1,000,000.00 paid in the currency of their countries of origin, plus becoming Lifetime Partners with AGT Legacy Projects by jointly establishing an AGT Legacy Project in their Family Home Villages wherever it may be across the African Continent, while the 2nd and 3rd winners will walk away with GA500,000.00 and GA250,000.00 respectively.

AGT is busy putting a solid infrastructure to systematically support and ensure that the objectives of Africa’s Got Talent as aspired and spearheaded by the AGT Founder, must be realized and sustained.

Herewith below are some of the AGT in-house projects which are in the process of being established and please consider this as your official invitation, for you to get in touch with us if you have any interest in joining us and becoming part of this humongous African Legacy Project.

Mr. Nixau KG Mogapi said: “Establishing AGT was a correct and monumental as well it is historical decision.” He noted: “I honestly can’t wait for a time when Black People become intellectually independent leading to Black People thinking like Black People and stop thinking like a white man as systematically indoctrinated by a white man. When this time comes, a Black Man will stop self-hate and start self-love and in that way, a Black Man will care for and respect, as well as protect a Black Man from any evil. Nothing and no one will touch or destroy a Black Man without a Black Man resisting and defending a Black Man.”