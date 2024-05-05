CANEX Prize for Publishing in Africa launched in Egypt

CAIRO: An annual award will celebrate the important work done by African publishers, a report written by Kuhelika Ghosh, Brittle Paper, said.

The CANEX Prize for Publishing in Africa was launched in Cairo, Egypt in November 2023. The annual prize will be awarded to the publisher of the best African fiction or nonfiction title.

The news published in Writing Africa, reported that CANEX (Creative Africa Nexus) Summit took place at the Intra-African Trade Fair, the continent’s largest trade and investment fair, in Egypt’s capital on November 9 – 15.

CANEX, a financed African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), seeks to facilitate the development and growth of African creative economy by providing financial support.

CANEX Prize for Publishing in Africa will not be the only category to appreciate the African creativity. Having recognized the relevance and opportunities provided by the creative economy as a key driver for development and job creation, Afreximbank launched the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) program in 2020.

CANEX’s aims include the facilitation, development and growth of the creative and cultural industries in Africa and the diaspora through a range of financing and non-financing instruments and interventions aimed at supporting trade and investment in Africa’s creative sector.

Through various events and innovative projects under the CANEX programme, Afreximbank works to engage in trade and export development initiatives that bring together governments, bi/multi-lateral organisations and the private sector to work collectively to create an enabling environment for the key creative economies, including fashion, music, film, art, visual arts, gastronomy and sport amongst others. These initiatives, alongside critical high-level conversations, in-depth masterclasses and star-studded performances are showcased at the biennial CANEX WKND and CANEX at Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF).

Building on the success of previous events, most recently CANEX at IATF2023 that was held in Cairo, CANEX WKND 2024 will take place on October 17-19 in Algiers, Algeria.

CANEX at IATF 2023 saw delegates from across the continent representing a diversity of creative sectors, taking part at this event which hosted over 21 live performances, had 115 speakers who are industry leaders and experts, 13 masterclass sessions, and included an awe-inspiring fashion show, high energy music concert and exciting gastronomical showcases alongside a market and exhibition CANEX WKND will further develop conversations and provide more business to business and business to government opportunities through a 3-day gathering that will once again hold under the theme “One People, United in Culture, Creating for the World.”

The event provides a unique platform for facilitating business, investment, collaboration, partnerships, and inspiration amongst creatives across the value chain.

The objectives of CANEX WKND, include gathering continental and global players to showcase and exhibit their goods and services, and to explore business and investment opportunities within the rapidly expanding creative economy.

INDUSTRY:

Industry professionals gathered will have advertising and creative agencies Animators and FX artists, art curators and galleries, broadcasters, buyers, cinema and film distributors, composers, content creators, creative Sector retailers, designers, E– Gamers – players and educators and trainers, event and Festival organizers, fashion designers, filmmakers, literary publishers, media editors and creative agencies, musicians, performers, producers, record label executives and music distributors, songwriters, sreaming platforms and digital platforms Visual artists.

Creative enthusiast, creative influencers, culture tourists, corporate and investors, private investors banks, hedge funds sovereign funders, governance, law and policy makers governments, cultural bodies, tourism bodies and culture ministries are also invited.

Attendance is free to 2024, which will comprise of the following key components of exhibition & market: A retail market space and business to business focused exhibition space, will provide smaller brands, larger businesses, associations, and countries to showcase their creative goods and services.

ROUND TABLES & MASTERCLASSES:

A range of high-level masterclasses aimed at capacity building and fine-tuning expertise across various creative sectors, hosted by industry experts from Africa and beyond.

CONVERSATIONS:

Engaging and in-depth panel discussions with outcomes driven topics with a focus on high-level Fireside Chats with experts and respected African and Diasporic creatives.

LIVE PERFORMANCES:

From music, dance to poetry and literature readings, live performances will culminate in an all-star Mega Concert. A range of sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are on offer at CANEX WKND 2024 and more information can be found at info@creativeafricanexus.com

GASTRONOMY SHOWCASES:

Celebrity chefs from Africa and the Diaspora will showcase their culinary skills and expertise at the event.

ART EXHIBITION:

CANEX WKND will host showcase of visual arts curated especially for the event.

CANEX MUSIC FACTORY:

The legendary Oskido will be on site with the CANEX Music Factory live recording studio – be part of the next album release.

CANEX SHORTS:

This short film competition will once again take place at CANEX WKND with the screening of the winning films and an awards ceremony.

CANEX BOOK Factory & African Award for Publishing:

Partnership with Narrative Landscape Press and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

NETWORKING/B2B & B2G OPPORTUNITIES:

A host of networking and dealmaking opportunities and events are always a part of CANEX WKND.

Photos credit to Afreximbank.