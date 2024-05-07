Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Project delayed due to international pressure – Iranian Envoy

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

KARACHI, SINDH: Consul General of Islamic Republic of Iran Mr. Hassan Nourian says that the international pressure was the main cause behind delay in execution of Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Project.

“Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project, conceived in 2009, was originally named as Iran-Pakistan-India Gas Pipeline Project, but after India backed out from the project, Iran started working on laying the gas pipelines in the year 2012,” said Mr. Hassan Nourian while speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ program of Karachi Press Club on Monday May 6, 2024.

“Pakistan was very much sincere to complete the project but unfortunately the execution remained suspended due to international pressure. Later, the deadline for completion of the project was extended for ten years which also expired this year – 2024. However, Pakistan still has the political will to get the project completed.”

The Iranian Envoy said that the project aimed at supplying 250 billion Cubic Ton Gas to Pakistan and India.

Mr. Hassan Nourian also briefed the journalists about the recent 3-day visit of Iranian President Dr. Syed Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan in the last week of April, and said it was a very important development regarding Iran-Pakistan relations.

“The Iranian President held talks with Pakistan leadership on various issues including enhancing cultural, trade and defense ties,” he said adding that Iran and Pakistan leadership held negotiations on Free Trade Agreement, combating the terrorism, release of prisoners of both the countries etc.

The Iranian Consul General said that his country has been facing the sanctions for 45 years but even then, its economic and political conditions were stable.

“Iran and Pakistan are not only neighboring countries but they also have very old historic cultural relations. We consider the progress and prosperity of Pakistan as the progress and prosperity of Iran,” he said.

Mr. Hassan Nourian said the Iran and Pakistan leadership has agreed to strengthen the trade and security relations.

He also mentioned the Iranian President’s visit to Lahore city of Punjab province, Karachi city of Sindh province, and his meetings with the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan and the governors of two provinces.