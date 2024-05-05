Bahrain King highlights role of media in tackling climate change, environment issues

MANAMA: Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has paid rich tribute to the Bahraini press as the world commemorates World Press Freedom Day.

“On World Press Freedom Day, we express our great gratitude and appreciation to the Bahraini press, which carries out its noble mission of serving the nation through competence and aptitude,” King Hamad said.

He lauded the press’ strong commitment to the ethics of journalism and to objectivity within a spirit of responsibility that supports the nation’s development efforts and achievements.

“As we join the international community in its celebration of World Press Freedom Day under the theme ‘“A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the face of the Environmental Crisis”, we emphasize the significance of the role of journalism in supporting the efforts of countries and governments to achieve global security and stability. These are essential and indispensable needs for the sake of human growth and prosperity,” he said.

King Hamad said that the effects of climate change constitute a real challenge that threatens international peace and stability and the future of humanity, which requires everyone to come together to ensure the achievement of global environmental security.

“This increases the importance of the role of the press in raising local and global awareness by disseminating correct information and data, and motivating communities to take the initiative in order to protect the environment,” King Hamad said.

“We in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and as part of our endeavors to promote sustainable development, have given wide attention to environmental issues and its preservation through many national initiatives, strategies and plans.”

The Kingdom has confirmed its commitment to the Paris Agreement and to the “Glasgow Summit” conclusions regarding reducing emissions, and has launched an action plan, National Blueprint Bahrain, to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, as well as the National Energy Strategy, the Climate Technology Fund and other initiatives.

“They are all part of Bahrain’s efforts to protect the environment and human health in a way that supports the efforts of the international community towards a world with a better quality of life,” he said.

“In this regard, we call on our national press and media to continue paying attention to environmental issues, and to promote messages and content that raise the awareness of the individual and society about environmental issues and their impacts, in line with the steps taken by the Kingdom of Bahrain in this vital field.”

King Hamad said that he was proud of the Bahraini media and the keenness of local journalists to enhance their skills in line with the rapid developments generated by digital media and artificial intelligence.