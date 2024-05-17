Bahrain Summit logo: Perfect representation of outstanding local assets

MANAMA: The “Bahrain Summit” logo is a perfect representation of some of Bahrain’s outstanding symbols. It embodies the Bahraini identity whose roots are connected to its deep Arab dimension.

The golden logo circle features the emblem of the Arab League with underneath the inscription, in red, “The Thirty-Third Ordinary Summit of the Arab League of Arab States” in Arabic Thuluth calligraphy on a mother-of-pearl background.

Within two outer red circlets, the emblem of the Kingdom of Bahrain in gold on a mother-of-pearl background and on a decorative pattern used in authentic Bahraini heritage architecture.

Within an outer wider circle, the inscription “Council of the League of Arab States at the summit level” in Thuluth script at the top and the dates 16 May 2024 on the left and 8 Dhul Qaada 1445 (in Hjri) on the right.

The inscription “The Kingdom of Bahrain” in larger Thuluth font is at the bottom of the circle.

Under the circle logo, the inscription in gold “Summit of Bahrain” in Thuluth.

The gold refers to the outstanding and well-renown Bahraini gold, while the red color refers to the flag of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Bahrain has been historically admired for its enchanting pearl collection and its mesmerizing and iridescent mother of pearl.

Thuluth, large and elegant, is among the most famous types of Arabic cursive script. It is distinguished by its beauty and the strength of its compositions.