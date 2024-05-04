AJA issues “2024 Baengnyeong Island Freedom and Peace Declaration”

BAENGNYEONG, SOUTH KOREA: Asia Journalist Association (AJA) has issued the “2024 Baengnyeong Island Freedom and Peace Declaration”.

AJA, an association comprised of media figures from over 40 Asian countries who love freedom and peace, called out and adopted the declaration.

It was read out on April 29 by AJA President Ashraf Aboul-Yazid and AJA Vice President Norila Daud at the monument in homage to the 46 South Korean soldiers killed when their vessel, Cheonan, was torpedoed.

“Baengnyeong Island, the northernmost island in the West Sea of South Korea, is monitoring and observing the Hwanghae Province of North Korea 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, from a distance of 10 kilometers,” the declaration said.

“Both North and South Korea have experienced dozens of maritime conflicts. The Republic of Korea Navy, with its overwhelming power, is protecting the seas of the country amid imminent military tension.

“At the same time, Baengnyeong Island is an island of peace. The island is a location where we can first reach out to our North Korean compatriots and convey our will for human peace and to overcome the division of North and South Korea.

“It is the best tourist destination in the West Sea with its natural scenery. It has natural monuments with high ecological value. It is a valuable asset for the 70 million Korean people with history, culture, and natural resources.

“Baengnyeong Island is located only 180km away from the Shandong Peninsula in mainland China. As a midway point on the West Sea among the three countries of South Korea, North Korea, and China, it can serve as an international transit port that can provide mutually beneficial trade to all three countries, and can become a messenger of peace among the three countries.

“In this regard, the Asia Journalist Association, comprised of reporters from over 40 Asian countries who love freedom and peace, calls out and adopts the “2024 Baengnyeong Island Freedom and Peace Declaration” with one voice here at Baengnyeong Island to protect peace and freedom on the Korean Peninsula.

We oppose the situation where Baengnyeong Island becomes a flashpoint for inter-Korean confrontation and actively strive to make it a bridgehead for permanent peace.

We actively promote and prepare solutions so that Baengnyeong Island, a treasure trove of natural resources, can become a premium tourism center that captures the hearts of people in Korea, Asia, and all over the world.