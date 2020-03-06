Bahrain says it is committed to safe, exciting Formula One Grand Prix

By Habib Toumi



Manama: Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), “the Home of Motorsport in the Middle East”, said that it was committed to holding a safe and exciting Formula One Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix for local and international fans.

“We are working closely with all relevant government departments, including the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Interior, to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19),” BIC said in a statement.

Bahrain is scheduled to host the second race of the 2020 Formula One season on March 12-22 at the BIC in Sakhir in the southern part of the country.

Reports had emerged that the first race in Melbourne and the second race in Bahrain could be in doubt as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak that has severely restrict air travel and movement between countries, mainly those affected by the virus.

However, BIC said that it was monitoring the situation and communicating with the relevant parties regarding the race.

“In light of the continued global outbreak of COVID-19, the BIC has announced that it will be phasing the sales of Grand Prix tickets to ensure appropriate social distancing guidelines are met,” the statement said.

“As further facts emerge, the BIC is in close communication with both Formula One management and the Kingdom’s health authorities to assess the developing situation and release further tickets or refund the face value of tickets depending on circumstances and updated medical advice.”

The BIC attributed the introduction of the precautionary step, along with a number of public health measures ahead of the Grand Prix, to its commitment “to ensure the safety of all spectators, teams and circuit staff.”

“These include screening procedures on entry, specialist medical facilities onsite, enhanced sanitation at the circuit, additional hand washing stations, information points for fans, as well as specific medical protocols to manage any suspected cases of COVID-19.”

According to the latest official figures released by the national taskforce, Bahrain has only 12 active cases receiving necessary medication.

The figures show that 39 other active cases but they do not require any medication. The authorities had carried out tests on 5,220 suspected cases and 5,169 of them tested negative. Four people have been discharged from the 14-day quarantine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has commended Bahrain for the precautionary measures it has taken to combat COVID-19.

Measures included strict border health checks and shutting schools for two weeks initially, and the period was extended only for students for two additional weeks. Teachers and administrative staff have been told to resume going to school where action, including remote teaching, will be taken to meet the goals set for the academic year.