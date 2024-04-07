The journey of old Iranian postcards to France – One century later

By: Alireza Bahrami

TEHRAN: On the occasion of the arrival of spring and the celebration of the Persian New Year (Nowruz), “Exhibition of the daily life of the Iranian people in the Qajar era, according to historical postcards” was held in France.

This exhibition was organized by Mehrdad Oskouei, a well-known Iranian documentary maker, who is interested in researching postcards and historical photos.

The city of Malestroit, France, became the first host of this exhibition, which is going to be held in other cities of this country as well

In this exhibition, a collection of postcards that were sent from Iran to France more than 100 years ago, and each of them contains a short text, was displayed.

This exhibition was organized with the cooperation of Malestroit Municipality, Pass’temps Cultural Center, IPSC Iranian Stamp Studies Association, and Image Heritage Center, and a group of Iranian and French colleagues helped Mehrdad Oskouei.

Among the texts of the postcards displayed in this exhibition are:

Tehran, April 3, 1913

Dear Eva, I wish you a happy new year.

I think that soon, I will finally be able to leave Tehran. Decisions will be made very soon.

I will write to you. Everything is fine

Therese

My dear friend, what’s up?

I don’t dare to ask for news from you anymore, because the letters arrive in Isfahan irregularly. But I shall be very glad to hear from you when I reach Baghdad.

There are many news during the trip. I wish you were there and saw the Iranian army.

your lover