Uzbekistan to cover part of costs of migrant workers for visas, flights

By Kuban Andymen

TASHKENT: Uzbek authorities will cover expenses for work visas, travel tickets, foreign language proficiency testing, and professional qualification of its labour migrants.

This was announced at a presentation of proposals to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, centralasian.org reports.

The document notes that labor migrants will be reimbursed for part of the expenses incurred for obtaining a work visa, tickets, foreign language proficiency assessment, and professional qualification.

A citizen of Uzbekistan who has obtained an international or equivalent certificate in a foreign language will be reimbursed 50% of the expenses incurred for language learning.

Attachés for labor migration are planned to be introduced at embassies and consulates in the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, Hungary, and Japan, and a representative agency in Saudi Arabia.

Round-the-clock call centers will be organized at Uzbekistan’s embassies and ministries to promptly resolve the problems of Uzbek citizens abroad.

Enterprises that hire returning labor migrants will receive a monthly subsidy of 500,000 soms per employee for one year from the Employment Support Fund.

This year, 100 billion soms (about $8 million) will be allocated for these measures.