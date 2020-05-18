Cambodia: Last COVID-19 patient discharged; no new cases in 34 days

PHNOM PENH: There is no more active case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cambodia as the last patient has been successfully cured, the country’s Ministry of Health said.

The last recovered case is a 36-year-old woman who was transferred to Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh on May 8, the ministry said. The woman was discharged after she tested negative twice.

The ministry said there has been no infection case of COVID-19 in Cambodia for 34 days in a row.

The tally remains at 122, including 51 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, five British, three Chinese, three Vietnamese, two Americans, two Indonesians, two Canadians, and one Belgian, the Agence Kumpuchea Presse (AKP) reported. Most of the cases were imported.

Since the first case was detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit 13 provinces and the capital of Cambodia.

Prime Minister Hun Sen extended his congratulations to the last COVID-19 patient.

Cambodia has recorded no new infection case of COVID-19 and all the 122 patients have recovered, the prime minister posted on his Facebook account. However, he warned Cambodians to remain vigilant.

“Although we have no new case, please keep high vigilance and permanent hygiene such as wearing facemasks, clean your hands with soap or alcohol- or gel-based hand sanitizers; continue social distancing; and stay home,” he said.