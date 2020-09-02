Mongolia’s museums offer free admission to people under 18

ULAANBAATAR: An order by Culture Minister S.Chuluun stated that all state-owned and local museums are to offer free entrance to children under the age of 18 starting from September 1.

The move that covers permanent and temporary exhibition halls of all museums aims to encourage patriotism in the younger generation, promote traditional culture and customs to them, and enhance the role of the institutions in children’s education, the national news agency Montsame reported.

Around 10 museums – National Museum of Mongolia, Mongolia Museum of Art, Mongolian Theater Museum, Mongolian Natural History Museum, Choijin Lama Temple Museum, Bogd Khaan Palace Museum, Memorial Museum of the Victims of Political Repression, Fine Arts Zanabazar Museum, International Intellectual Museum, Mongolian Ethnographic Ger Museum, and Mongolian Military Museum – are currently operating in the capital Ulaanbaatar, the news agency added.