Bahrain to have diplomatic relations with Israel

MANAMA: Bahrain is set to become the second Gulf state after the United ARAB Emirates (UAE) to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.

“President Donald J. Trump, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel today spoke and agreed to the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain,” a joint statement issued by Bahrain, the U.S. and Israel said.

“This is a historic breakthrough to further peace in the Middle East. Opening direct dialogue and ties between these two dynamic societies and advanced economies will continue the positive transformation of the Middle East and increase stability, security, and the prosperity in the region.”

President Trump announced the deal in a tweet.

“The United States expresses its gratitude to the Kingdom of Bahrain for hosting the historic Peace to Prosperity workshop in Manama on June 25, 2029, to advance the cause of peace, dignity, and economic opportunity for the Palestinian people. The parties will continue their efforts in this regard to achieve a just, comprehensive, and enduring resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to enable the Palestinian people to realize their full potential. Israel affirmed that as set forth in the Vision for Peace, all Muslims who come in peace may visit and pray at the Al Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem’s other holy sites will remain open for peaceful worshippers of all faiths,” the statement said.

“King Hamad and Prime Minister Netanyahu express their deep appreciation to President Trump for his dedication to peace in the region, his focus on shared challenges, and the pragmatic and unique approach he has taken to bringing their nations together.

“The parties commend the Unite d Arab Emirates and Crown Prince Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed for his leadership on August 13, 2020, in announcing full diplomatic relations with Israel.

“The Kingdom of Bahrain has also accepted President Trump’s invitation to join Israel and the United Arab Emirates at the historic signing ceremony on September 15, 2020, at the White House where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani of Bahrain will be signing a historic Declaration of Peace.”

Israel has so far diplomatic relations with only two Arab countries, Egypt and Jordan.

Bahrain has a small number of Jews, less than 40 according to former Bahraini envoy to the U.S., Huda Noon who made history in 2008 by becoming the first Arab Jewish ambassador to appointed in Washington.