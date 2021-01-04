The relevance of unified Korean Peninsula for a future world – Part I

By Dr. Hassan Humeida – Kiel, Germany

Bright perspectives for a unified Korea?

BERLIN: South Korea, which gained independence on August 15, 1945, is an example of how obstacles can be overcome with accuracy and order, diligence and perseverance in the work attitude.

These attributes have turned Korea into a major industrial country, exporting high quality products to all countries across the globe, including industrialized countries.

In fact, there is no area of industry where Korea has not been able to make progress despite its small area and very cold winters.

This development is fueled by South Korea’s economic boom in science, economy and international communication of all kinds.

Korea’s world-renowned products include digital, electronic, electrical, mechanical, transportation, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, foods and clothing products.

Korea is made up of about 17 provinces or territories. Each province has a capital, governed by an elected Governor in a quadripartite cycle.

Of the major industrial cities in Korea, with a population of 10.3 million is Seoul, followed by Busan with 3.7 million, Incheon with 2.6 million, Guangzhou with 1.4 million, and Swan with 1.2 million people.

Among the world’s high-quality, high-tech Korean companies are Hyundai automobiles, transportation and heavy machinery, and Samsung electronics and electrical appliances. The two companies have an active role in promoting Korea’s economy.

Thanks to economic boom in Korea in recent years, the percentage of unemployment has decreased, which also reduced poverty among the Korean people.

One consequence of this progress is the decrease of the rate of crime in Korea in recent years.

On the other hand, the Asian continent is at the forefront of environmental pollution and the expected population explosion by 2050 when the world population reaches 9.63 billion.

Therefore, modern measures are needed to cope with today’s problems of megacities that include pollution and traffic among others.

The unification between North and South Korea presents an exquisite opportunity to increase the importance of Korea, in terms of economics, and social and political influence in the Asian countries and the world.

One option is to look at other countries as role models.

