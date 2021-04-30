Journalists praise WJC2021 as among the best ever, pay tribute to Journalists Association of Korea, organizers

SEOUL: Participants at the World Journalists Conference 2021 have hailed the annual meeting as a tremendous success.

Journalists paid special tribute to the Journalists Association of Korea and the organizers for their special endeavors to iron out any obstacle and ensure that the conference, held both in-person for people living in Korea, and online, for the journalists coming from 50 countries, exceeded expectations.

“Dear friends in WJC team! It was better than any online Conference provided before,” Kuban from Kyrgyzstan, commented.

“You have good experience and solved all problems smoothly. Very well done! Wish you more successes and hope to see you again!”

Nasir Aijaz, from Pakistan, praised the efforts.

“Thanks JAK and its team. It was a really wonderful and well organized event,” he said.

Ambica Gulati, from India, said the conference was “a good way of keeping the dialogue going.”

“Thank you JAK for this initiative and keeping us enriched with all that’s happening in the globe.”

Leonidio Ferreira, from Portugal, shared a message of thanks to JAK.

Timur Shafir, from Russia, commented: “Thank you colleagues, hope to see you all again soon.”

Lan Dan from Vietnam thanked all parties involved “for a meaningful event.”

Habib Toumi, from Bahrain, said he “thoroughly enjoyed the conference and its wide spectrum of convergent and divergent views”, terming it “one of the best international journalism meetings.”

“The organization was impeccable and I wish to thank the Journalists Association of Korea for taking care of every detail to ensure the success of the conference,” he posted.

“A special salute to Kkonnim [from the organizing team and a liaison officer with journalists] whose devotion, professionalism and patience were wonderful.

“A great thank you to all the participants who contributed their views, thoughts, suggestions and analyses, making it a greater conference and making our lives as journalists richer. I am looking forward to seeing you in person next year.”

Malik Sullemana, from Ghana, said that “the best comes from Korea.”

“It is no wonder that this conference keeps getting better year-on-year. Keep being the best @ JAK. Your efforts at making WJC as one of the best conferences in the world are appreciated beyond words. Kudos! A very sincere thanks and gratitude to you, particularly to Ms Khonnim, for wonderfully conducting the WJC 2021 online at such a difficult time, for your patience, skill, sincerity, commitment and the last, not the least, hard work.

Tawfique Ali, from Bangladesh, offered heartfelt regards.

“Dear team JAK, there is a lot to learn from you. Wish even greater success both of the JAK networking and the journalism profession in coming days.

Mi Nguyen, from Vietnam, extended “sincere thanks to the JAK and WJC team for their support and assistance during the meeting.

“Thank you colleagues for all meaningful sharing. Hope to see you again. Be safe n always take care,” she posted.