Afghan baby girl born at 10,000 meters in Turkish evacuation flight

ISTANBUL: An Afghan woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl with assistance from the cabin crew in the middle of an evacuation flight to Britain operated by Turkish Airlines.

After leaving her stopover in Dubai, Soman Noori, 26, started having contractions and told the cabin crew about her labor pains.

The crew asked whether there was a doctor on board, but as none was available, the “cabin crew facilitated the birth in line with their training,” the statement said.

Soman gave birth as the plane flew at an altitude of 10,000 meters in Kuwaiti airspace, said a statement by Turkey’s national flag carrier.

The baby girl was named Havva by the cabin crew who assisted in the birth. Havva means Eve in Turkish, but it can also be a variation on the Turkish word ‘Hava’ meaning air.

Soman and her baby were both in good health, the statement said.

The plane, which was carrying Afghan citizens who had worked with Britain in Afghanistan, landed in Kuwait as a precaution but later continued on to its destination, Turkish Airlines said.