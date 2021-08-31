Rahovec hosts the International Poetry Festival in Kosovo

RAHOVEC: The seventh edition of the International Poetry Festival in Rahovec will be held from 15 to 17 September.

This year, Kosovo will host 20 selected world poets, thus promoting the national, cultural, artistic values of Kosovo among the world’s most prominent poets, which also becomes the best cultural diplomacy.

For the first time among the guests will be the Russian poet, Eldar Akhadov, a prominent name not only in Russia but also internationally.

Another prominent figure will be the Egyptian poet, novelist and journalist Ashraf Aboul-Yazid (Ashraf Dali), winner of Manhae’s Grand Prize in Literature (2014), who authored and translated 40 books. Many of these books have been translated into German, English, Turkish, Spanish, Persian, Korean, Sindhi and Malayalam. Ashraf is currently Asia Journalists Association (AJA) President and the editor in chief of the Silk Road literature series and anthology.

This year, the poets have been selected with the greatest rigor, where the geographical criterion has been considered. There will be representatives from Denmark, Egypt, Russia, Austria, Greece, Albania, Montenegro and Serbia among the countries.

Rahovec is once again proving the centuries-old tradition of offering its guests the best hospitality. This area has a 2,000-year-old tradition of hospitality, grapes, wine and honest work that elevates it to ritual.

This year, the Festival for the Diaspora will be offered through “TV Alb Se” in Sweden, along with media outlets in Albania and around the world. The director of the International Poetry Festival is the well-known poet Fahredin Shehu.

Fahredin Shehu is a World-renowned poet from Kosovo who authored over 20 books, mainly poems, essays, and novels.

His poetry has been translated in around 30 languages and brought him many literary prizes. For his unique philosophical and Artistic expression, he was awarded Doctor Honoris Causa and Lifetime Academic in Switzerland and was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize.

He took part in over 30 International poetry festivals and over 50 world anthologies. He is The Director of International Poetry Festival in Kosovo, to be held annually in Rahovec.

Rahovec is a largely rural region in Kosovo, centered around the town of Rahovec. It is known for vineyards and wine-making. Rahovec is located in the agricultural rich Dukagjini Valley of western Kosovo. The town had 15,892 inhabitants, while the municipality 56,208 inhabitants and 35 villages.

The town is home to a large Muslim Community with dervish lodges or tekkes found across the town. The nearby Christina Orthodox sites in Hoça e Madhe (Velika Hoča) 8 kms away and Zoqishtë (Zociste) include monasteries and churches and are well worth the visit. The Serb-populated region is home to the winery of the Decani Monastery