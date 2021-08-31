As it happened: AJA member launches book detailing Cambodia’s fight against COVID-1

PHNOM PENH: Asia Journalists Association (AJA) member Chhay Sophal has authored a book that documents Cambodia’s endeavors and strategic measures to confront COVID-19, including the acquisition of vaccines to ensure the people’s safety and wellbeing.

The book, formally launched on August 28, features six chapters and comprises nearly 900 pages, local daily Phnom Penh Post daily reported.

The first section of the book focuses on the developments that unfolded between late December 2019 and August 1, 2021, the day the Covid-19 vaccination campaign for the 12-17 age group was launched.

Sophal, a journalism professor and veteran journalist, told the daily that the book was a rare chronological document for human history and for younger generations to understand the impact of the pandemic on life, the economy and society.

“The war on COVID-19 was a fight to take people back from the brink of death. Without the COVID-19 vaccines being timely delivered … and a strategic plan to fight the disease, then a great human catastrophe could have unfolded in Cambodia,” he said.

The book is a compilation of material and documents saved every day to ensure a careful and complete chronicling of the COVID-19 developments in Cambodia, he added.

The book presents quotes, directives, instructions, announcements and other legal documents, including circulars, laws and sub-decrees relating to COVID-19 in Cambodia.

Sophal said he had been motivated to author the book by concerns that people could later have difficulties finding the relevant documents about the Cambodian’s endeavors to keep the nation safe.

“That’s why I followed events, saving and compiling them in a book,” he said, referring to his work as a “historical record.”

The book will be presented to Cambodia’s National Library and other libraries and universities across the country, the well-renown journalist and author said.