‘2021 Taekwondo UCC Contest’ to be held on Oct. 5 – Nov. 12

By Seok-Jae Kang

GCS International Secretary General,

Asia Journalists Association Vice President

SEOUL: Under the theme “All for Taekwondo in Everyday Life,” a taekwondo UCC contest will be held from October 5 to November 12, 2021.

The 2021 Taekwondo UCC Contest, open to everyone who loves taekwondo at home and abroad, is hosted by the Asia Development Foundation and jointly organized by World Taekwondo, the Kukkiwon, the Korea Taekwondo Association and the KAHPERD.

Under the main theme, the video contest will feature three parts: “Fun Taekwondo,” a video for all people to laugh while watching dynamic taekwondo; “Showing Up Taekwondo,” a video showing up taekwondo such as kyorugi, poomsae, and demonstration; and “Together Taekwondo,” a video making taekwondo with multicultural families, disabled people, mixed generation families.

Each User Created Contents (UCC) video should be a 1920 X 1080 pixel with a length between a minimum of 30 seconds and a maximum of two minutes. For the application and other detailed information on the contest, interested people can visit the website of the Asia Development Foundation at www.asiadf.org and the website of the KAHPERD at www.kahperd.or.kr.

The total prize money of the contest is 24 million won (about U.S.$20,000). The ‘grand prize’ winner will receive 5 million won ($4,200) in prize money, while each of the three ‘best excellence award’ winners will get 3 million won ($2,500) and each of the three ‘excellence award’ winners 2 million won ($1,700). Each of the eight ‘encouragement award’ winners will take home 500,000 won ($420).

The winners will be announced on November 26 after thorough screening by experts.

“Through this taekwondo video contest, I wish both the Korean people and foreigners to have more interest in Korea’s national sport of taekwondo, which has grown as a global Olympic sport, and wish taekwondo will be loved and respected by the world as a martial art-Olympic sport,” said Kim Joon–il, chairman of the Asia Development Foundation.