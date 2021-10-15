Kyrgyzstan’s Meerim Zhumanazarova becomes world champion in women’s wrestling

Meerim Zhumanazarova proudly holding the flag of Kyrgyzstan (KABAR)

BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan’s Meerim Zhumanazarova has won the gold medal at the World Women’s Wrestling Championships in Oslo, Norway.

In the final in the weight category up to 68 kg, Zhumanazarova, who will be 22 next month, defeated Japan’s Rin Miyazhi, Kabar news agency reported.

Meerim now ranks second in the United World Wrestling (UWW) ranking among women’s up to 68 kg weight class.

Aisuluu Tynybekova (62 kg) also won gold medal and Aiperi Medet kyzy (76 kg) won a bronze medal in the women’s competitions.

Among men in freestyle wrestling, Ernazar Akmataliev (70 kg) won silver and Alibek Osmonov (65 kg) won a bronze medal.

