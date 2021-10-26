President of Uzbekistan Mirziyoyev reelected for second term

By Dilmurod Jumaboyev

Editor-in-chief of Vodiymedia.uz

TASHKENT: President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been re-elected for a second five-year term, winning 80.1% of the vote in Sunday’s Elections, Chairman of Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan Zayniddin Nizamkhodjaev said on Monday.

According to results of the elections that took place on 24 October, a total of 16,212,343 citizens or 80.4% of the total registered number of voters (20,158,907) cast their votes.

Maksuda Vorisova of the People’s Democratic Party of Uzbekistan received 6,6%, Alisher Kodirov running on behalf of Milliy Tiklanish Democratic Party 5,5%, leader of Ecological Party Narzullo Oblomuradov 4,1% and Bahrom Abdukhalimov of Social Democratic Party Adolat received 3,4%.