Uzbekistan: President Mirziyoyev takes oath of office for the second term

By Dilmurod Jumaboyev

Editor-in-chief of Vodiymedia.uz

TASHKENT: Shavkat Mirziyoyev, 64, has taken the oath of office for the second term as President of Uzbekistan in a solmen ceremony that took place at the Conference Hall of the Senate in Tashkent.

The inauguration of Mirziyoyev, who won the presidential elections in Uzbekistan on October 24 with 80.12% of the vote, was attended by state and government officials of Uzbekistan, MPs, heads of foreign diplomatic missions, representatives of international organizations, national and foreign mass media.

Prior to the ceremony, a standard and a symbol of the Uzbek president that were approved in October, for the first time were brought to the hall of the Senate.

Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Uzbekistan Zayniddin Nizamkhodjaev cordially congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoev on his election to the post of the President of Uzbekistan for the second term and handed an identity card of the President of Uzbekistan and a certificate of the Central Election Commission.

Mirziyoyev took the oath putting his hand on the Constitution and the Quran. He pledged to “faithfully serve the people of Uzbekistan, strictly follow the Constitution and laws of the republic, guarantee the rights and freedoms of its citizens, and conscientiously fulfill the duties of the president of the Republic of Uzbekistan.”